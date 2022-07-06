For Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED], Analyst sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] closed the trading session at $0.43 on 07/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.40, while the highest price level was $0.59. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Thinking about buying stock in Cowen, OneConnect Financial Tech, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, RA Medical Systems, or Athersys?.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.43 percent and weekly performance of 33.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, RMED reached to a volume of 149951905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMED shares is $6.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMED stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 639.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

RMED stock trade performance evaluation

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.61. With this latest performance, RMED shares gained by 30.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.22 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3146, while it was recorded at 0.3351 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2849 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 338,495, which is approximately 125.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 193,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in RMED stocks shares; and DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC, currently with $21000.0 in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 646,169 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 277,276 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 122,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,046,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 289,620 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 275,424 shares during the same period.