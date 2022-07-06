For Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA], Analyst sees a drop to $34. What next?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on July 5, 2022 that HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS RECORD LEASING IN THE SECOND QUARTER.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Signs Most New Leases in Company’s History as Leased Rate Increases on a Sequential Basis.

Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recognizes the Inherent Value in the Transaction with HR.

A sum of 8366728 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.79M shares. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares reached a high of $29.745 and dropped to a low of $27.965 until finishing in the latest session at $29.01.

The one-year HTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.25. The average equity rating for HTA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $33.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 240.13.

HTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.17, while it was recorded at 28.40 for the last single week of trading, and 31.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,029 million, or 98.50% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,349,396, which is approximately -0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 25,711,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $741.0 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $437.81 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -6.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 33,008,291 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 41,981,497 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 134,219,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,208,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,246,050 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 16,222,785 shares during the same period.