Exane BNP Paribas lifts Aegon N.V. [AEG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.09 during the day while it closed the day at $4.07. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Aegon to repurchase shares to neutralize 2021 final dividend paid in shares.

The Hague, July 1, 2022 – Aegon will repurchase common shares for an amount of EUR 106 million to neutralize the dilutive effect of the 2021 final dividend paid in shares. These shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to pay future stock dividends in shares.

Shareholders were given the opportunity to choose between receiving the 2021 final dividend of EUR 0.09 per common share in cash or in shares. The stock dividend and the cash dividend are approximately equal in value.

Aegon N.V. stock has also loss -10.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEG stock has declined by -25.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.61% and lost -17.61% year-on date.

The market cap for AEG stock reached $8.23 billion, with 2.04 billion shares outstanding and 1.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 5865833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

AEG stock trade performance evaluation

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.75. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.80 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.11. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of $74,132 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aegon N.V. [AEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $903 million, or 9.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 126,630,712, which is approximately 9.481% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 22,147,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.44 million in AEG stocks shares; and PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, currently with $24.24 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly 0.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 42,270,946 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 5,861,850 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 153,062,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,195,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,960,126 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,625,112 shares during the same period.