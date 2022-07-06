eBay Inc. [EBAY] Stock trading around $43.93 per share: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] traded at a high on 07/05/22, posting a 2.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.93. The company report on June 22, 2022 that eBay Acquires Leading NFT Marketplace, KnownOrigin.

The deal combines eBay’s reach and reputation with KnownOrigin’s leading technology to empower a new wave of NFT creators, sellers and buyers.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world, and KnownOrigin, one of the most innovative non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, today announced that eBay has acquired KnownOrigin. KnownOrigin’s technology and platform provides artists a place to create unique, authentic, digital collectibles, in the form of NFTs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6408939 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of eBay Inc. stands at 3.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $23.89 billion, with 587.00 million shares outstanding and 531.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 6408939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $57.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $42, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.74, while it was recorded at 42.76 for the last single week of trading, and 60.06 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 9.36%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $21,573 million, or 92.30% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,538,155, which is approximately 2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,160,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -4.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 45,147,028 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 61,879,848 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 395,947,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,974,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,056,556 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 15,068,840 shares during the same period.