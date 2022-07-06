Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $18

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] traded at a low on 07/05/22, posting a -5.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.33. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Failing to Meet ESG Goals Exposes Companies to Increased Operational and Financial Risks, Study Finds.

Despite challenges collecting and analyzing ESG data, companies across North America and the United Kingdom see significant benefits from ESG implementation.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics announced today a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Dun & Bradstreet, which found that a business’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, including its extended network of suppliers, partners and distributors, increasingly affects not just its reputation, but also its operations and market position.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7202652 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at 3.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.40%.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $6.19 billion, with 428.80 million shares outstanding and 331.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 7202652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $20.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has DNB stock performed recently?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -13.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.72, while it was recorded at 14.92 for the last single week of trading, and 17.85 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.07 and a Gross Margin at +41.42. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

There are presently around $5,624 million, or 88.40% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 88,278,041, which is approximately 29.721% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP, holding 57,867,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $873.8 million in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $400.11 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly 3.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 58,632,772 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 18,257,619 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 295,539,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,430,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,376,379 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,865,639 shares during the same period.