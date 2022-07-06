Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Revenue clocked in at $16.80 million, down -30.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $0.95 on 07/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.94, while the highest price level was $1.02. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Denison Announces Execution of Agreements with Kineepik Métis Local #9.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Participation and Funding Agreement (the “Participation Agreement”) with Kineepik Métis Local #9 (“KML”), which expresses Denison’s and KML’s mutual commitment to the co-development of an agreement supporting the advancement of the in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium mining operation proposed at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River Project”). The Participation Agreement builds on an existing letter agreement between Denison and KML with respect to the support of KML’s contributions to, and participation in, the Federal and Provincial Environmental Assessment process for the Wheeler River Project. View PDF version.

Additionally, Denison and KML have entered into an Exploration Agreement (the “Exploration Agreement”) in respect of Denison’s exploration and evaluation activities within KML’s land and occupancy area.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.56 percent and weekly performance of -13.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 6963973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.52. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -25.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1606, while it was recorded at 1.0029 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4409 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.