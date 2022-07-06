Cowen Inc. [COWN] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $35

Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ: COWN] surged by $6.89 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $31.10 during the day while it closed the day at $30.93. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Thinking about buying stock in Cowen, OneConnect Financial Tech, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, RA Medical Systems, or Athersys?.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for COWN, OCFT, FFIE, RMED, and ATHX.

To see how InvestorsObserver’s proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver’s PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

Cowen Inc. stock has also gained 24.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COWN stock has inclined by 14.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.32% and lost -14.32% year-on date.

The market cap for COWN stock reached $837.89 million, with 28.39 million shares outstanding and 25.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.04K shares, COWN reached a trading volume of 7432003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cowen Inc. [COWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COWN shares is $42.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cowen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Cowen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on COWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cowen Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for COWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.94.

COWN stock trade performance evaluation

Cowen Inc. [COWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.52. With this latest performance, COWN shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.77 for Cowen Inc. [COWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.51, while it was recorded at 25.80 for the last single week of trading, and 30.68 for the last 200 days.

Cowen Inc. [COWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cowen Inc. [COWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.52 and a Gross Margin at +73.96. Cowen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cowen Inc. [COWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cowen Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cowen Inc. [COWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $583 million, or 93.50% of COWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,644,208, which is approximately -0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,693,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.71 million in COWN stocks shares; and AZORA CAPITAL LP, currently with $36.0 million in COWN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cowen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ:COWN] by around 2,793,045 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 3,228,605 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 18,221,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,242,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COWN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 726,038 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 875,009 shares during the same period.