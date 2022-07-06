Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] is 37.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] price plunged by -3.79 percent to reach at -$0.33.

A sum of 4333733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.72M shares. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares reached a high of $8.39 and dropped to a low of $8.15 until finishing in the latest session at $8.38.

The one-year EBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.38. The average equity rating for EBR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

EBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, EBR shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07.

EBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. go to -4.90%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] Insider Position Details

Positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 5,302,846 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,108,661 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 14,785,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,197,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,236,945 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,476,819 shares during the same period.