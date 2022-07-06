CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Is Currently -4.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.34%. The company report on July 5, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy Announces Completion of VUHI Restructuring to Enable More Efficient Funding of Capital Investments for the Benefit of Customers.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) or “CenterPoint” today announced it has achieved the final milestone in realigning its corporate structure after its acquisition of Vectren Corporation in 2019 to fund future capital investments more efficiently and better align with the company’s management and financial reporting. Included in the transaction was a successful exchange of $302 million Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc. (VUHI) private placement notes for new private placements notes issued by CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. (CERC).

The exchange permitted the transfer of Indiana Gas Company and Vectren Electric Delivery of Ohio to CERC, thereby consolidating CenterPoint’s natural gas distribution businesses, with the exception of Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO), under one subsidiary. As a result, those entities will be financed through CERC going forward. The greater scale and stronger credit profile of CERC should benefit our customers through lower future financing costs on an ongoing basis, resulting in anticipated customer savings over the long term.

Over the last 12 months, CNP stock rose by 16.78%. The one-year CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.17. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.76 billion, with 629.00 million shares outstanding and 628.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, CNP stock reached a trading volume of 5255970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $33.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $30, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNP stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 27 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.38, while it was recorded at 29.48 for the last single week of trading, and 28.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.32 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -0.79%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,189 million, or 92.40% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,506,201, which is approximately 2.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,649,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.45 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 3.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 38,035,838 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 49,508,490 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 476,032,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,577,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,378,901 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 12,522,415 shares during the same period.