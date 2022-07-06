Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $12

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] gained 6.10% or 0.52 points to close at $9.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4737905 shares. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Bausch Health Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results, Updates to its Board of Directors.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) today announced the results of its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and certain other updates with respect to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

It opened the trading session at $8.39, the shares rose to $9.075 and dropped to $8.245, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BHC points out that the company has recorded -67.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.36M shares, BHC reached to a volume of 4737905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $42, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on BHC stock. On January 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BHC shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BHC stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.12 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.34, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 21.97 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $2,204 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.41 million in BHC stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $156.72 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -3.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 24,048,083 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 30,624,104 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 203,762,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,434,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,058,077 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 10,985,623 shares during the same period.