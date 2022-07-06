B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] – find out why.

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.78%. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Portland General Electric Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Digital Turbine to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE: POR) will replace Digital Turbine Inc. (NASD: APPS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Digital Turbine will replace Tivity Health Inc. (NASD: TVTY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 29. Stone Point Capital LLC is acquiring Tivity Health in a deal expected to be completed on June 28. Digital Turbine is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, APPS stock dropped by -72.20%. The one-year Digital Turbine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.67. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.90 billion, with 96.93 million shares outstanding and 95.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, APPS stock reached a trading volume of 4769647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $43.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $95, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.36, while it was recorded at 17.72 for the last single week of trading, and 47.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.34. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

APPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 27.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,069 million, or 75.80% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,426,749, which is approximately 4.545% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,682,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.26 million in APPS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $92.81 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -10.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 5,900,039 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 5,892,431 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 50,409,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,202,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,061,458 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,031,275 shares during the same period.