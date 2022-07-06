Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] fell -55.45% so far this year. What now?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: AVDL] price surged by 40.08 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Avadel Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update.

Pursuing strategies to accelerate final approval of FT218 NDA.

Optimizing cost structure to fund strategic priorities and extend cash runway.

A sum of 5366081 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares reached a high of $3.75 and dropped to a low of $2.57 until finishing in the latest session at $3.60.

The one-year AVDL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.29. The average equity rating for AVDL stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDL shares is $9.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AVDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

AVDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.15. With this latest performance, AVDL shares gained by 34.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

AVDL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc go to 15.00%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 61.40% of AVDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVDL stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,741,939, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 3,732,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.59 million in AVDL stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $8.22 million in AVDL stock with ownership of nearly 14.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:AVDL] by around 3,489,640 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,906,208 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 30,114,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,510,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVDL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,497,592 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,056,040 shares during the same period.