Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is -73.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 07/05/22. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.232, while the highest price level was $0.254.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.19 percent and weekly performance of -8.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, ATHX reached to a volume of 6608542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85.

ATHX stock trade performance evaluation

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, ATHX shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3992, while it was recorded at 0.2592 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8361 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1569.79 and a Gross Margin at +78.93. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1576.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -145.05.

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 22.10% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,249,464, which is approximately -4.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,986,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $0.95 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly -24.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 6,101,602 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,588,624 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 45,306,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,996,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,058,176 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 481,516 shares during the same period.