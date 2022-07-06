1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $12

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] gained 24.88% or 2.06 points to close at $10.34 with a heavy trading volume of 13674445 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that One Medical Announces Results for First Quarter 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Ending Total Membership Count of 767,000, a 28% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 728,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 39,000.

First Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $254.1 Million, a 109% Increase Year-Over-Year.

It opened the trading session at $8.01, the shares rose to $10.40 and dropped to $7.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONEM points out that the company has recorded -41.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -74.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ONEM reached to a volume of 13674445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $12.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for ONEM stock

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.13. With this latest performance, ONEM shares gained by 16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.08, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

There are presently around $1,265 million, or 82.10% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 17,673,234, which is approximately 28.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,448,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.64 million in ONEM stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $112.71 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 26,585,091 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 20,663,657 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 105,518,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,767,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,741,086 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 16,662,780 shares during the same period.