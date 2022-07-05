Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] Is Currently 3.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Xponential Fitness Inc. [NYSE: XPOF] closed the trading session at $12.94 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.22, while the highest price level was $12.97. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential Fitness”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer; John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer; and Sarah Luna, President, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

The Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit to be held May 24-25, 2022 in New York, New York. Management will participate in meetings with investors on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.69 percent and weekly performance of 3.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 418.77K shares, XPOF reached to a volume of 131391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPOF shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPOF stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Xponential Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Xponential Fitness Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on XPOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xponential Fitness Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48.

XPOF stock trade performance evaluation

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, XPOF shares dropped by -28.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.29% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.93 for Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.74, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 18.29 for the last 200 days.

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.47 and a Gross Margin at +66.83. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.40.

Xponential Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xponential Fitness Inc. go to 65.00%.

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118 million, or 77.10% of XPOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPOF stocks are: OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD with ownership of 2,177,724, which is approximately -23.391% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 1,350,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.47 million in XPOF stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13.3 million in XPOF stock with ownership of nearly -1.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xponential Fitness Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Xponential Fitness Inc. [NYSE:XPOF] by around 1,382,923 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,622,336 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,099,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,104,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPOF stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,698 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 678,475 shares during the same period.