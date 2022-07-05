why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] closed the trading session at $1.89 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.72, while the highest price level was $1.89. The company report on July 1, 2022 that INOVIO Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help protect people from infectious diseases and treat people with cancer and HPV-associated diseases, today announced that in connection with the hiring of Dr. Michael John Sumner as Chief Medical Officer, announced on June 27, 2022, the Compensation Committee of INOVIO’s Board of Directors approved equity grants to Dr. Sumner as inducement awards under INOVIO’s 2022 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The grants were awarded on June 30, 2022 (the “Grant Date”), in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Dr. Sumner received a restricted stock unit (RSU) award covering 105,000 shares of INOVIO common stock. The RSU award vests over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the Grant Date. In addition, Dr. Sumner received a stock option to purchase an aggregate of 160,000 shares of INOVIO common stock. The stock option has an exercise price of ­­­$1.73, the closing price of INOVIO’s common stock on the Grant Date. The stock option will vest and become exercisable with respect to one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vested on the Grant Date, and an additional one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option on the first, second and third anniversaries of the Grant Date. The vesting of the RSU and stock option awards will be subject to Dr. Sumner’s continued employment with INOVIO on such vesting dates. Each of these awards will be subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement and RSU award agreement, as applicable, under the Inducement Plan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.12 percent and weekly performance of -2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, INO reached to a volume of 6003253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on INO stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INO shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 247.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0712, while it was recorded at 1.8360 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4611 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $174 million, or 41.20% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,267,928, which is approximately 74.941% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,046,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.11 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.26 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 1.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 18,805,963 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 12,556,752 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 60,696,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,059,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,604,879 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,011,504 shares during the same period.