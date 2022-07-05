Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $165

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.88%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Walmart Wraps Up Its Largest-Ever Annual Open Call Event, With More Than 330 Products Made, Grown or Assembled in the U.S. Chosen To Be Sold in Stores and Online.

Today, more than 1,100 businesses from across the country pitched their products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. Preliminary results indicate that more than 330 of those pitches resulted in a deal for businesses to sell their items to Walmart customers through placement on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves, online at Walmart.com or on Walmart’s Marketplace. Additionally, business owners of more than 280 products are continuing conversations with merchants for potential deals in the future.

“Investing in U.S. manufacturing is not only the right thing to do for the country’s long-term economic health, it’s the right thing to do for customers today who are dealing with historic inflation,” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc. “We’re excited that more and more great products at strong price points are being produced in the U.S. Our $350 billion investment in items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. helps deliver our customers the goods they need, when they need them, at affordable prices, while supporting the creation of more than 750,000 jobs.”.

Over the last 12 months, WMT stock dropped by -11.98%. The one-year Walmart Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.82. The average equity rating for WMT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $333.27 billion, with 2.75 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, WMT stock reached a trading volume of 5816007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $154.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $175 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $150, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WMT stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WMT shares from 160 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

WMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.65, while it was recorded at 122.52 for the last single week of trading, and 140.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walmart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.97 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 9.53%.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $108,880 million, or 33.00% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,681,258, which is approximately 0.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,319,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.32 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.42 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,347 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 66,022,050 shares. Additionally, 1,193 investors decreased positions by around 54,107,024 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 767,744,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 887,873,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,560,570 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 5,461,622 shares during the same period.