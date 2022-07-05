Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] jumped around 2.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $146.11 at the close of the session, up 1.61%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Old Spice and Arby’s Team up for High “Steaks” Collaboration to Conquer the Meat Sweats With a Limited-Edition Meat Sweat Defense Kit Drop.

The Exclusive Partnership Features a Hilarious New Ad and a Limited-Edition Kit Featuring a Custom Roast Beef Sweat Suit and Old Spice Sweat Defense Dry Spray Now Available on Arbysshop.com.

Old Spice and Arby’s have joined forces to tackle the meat sweats with the long-lasting sweat protection of Old Spice Sweat Defense Dry Spray. No longer will you live in fear of that treacherous moment halfway through a delicious Arby’s Half Pound Roast Beef Sandwich when the dreaded meat sweats strike with a vengeance. To defeat it once and for all, you need the limited-edition Meat Sweat Defense kit now available at Arbysshop.com/products/meat-sweat-defense-kit.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock is now -10.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PG Stock saw the intraday high of $146.2498 and lowest of $143.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 165.35, which means current price is +12.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.90M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 5936949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $163.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $181 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $175, while Truist kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 29.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.17, while it was recorded at 143.25 for the last single week of trading, and 151.18 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.43 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.81. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $141,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.08%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $226,460 million, or 65.90% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,519,281, which is approximately 1.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,302,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.69 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.42 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,591 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 62,934,975 shares. Additionally, 1,405 investors decreased positions by around 61,095,386 shares, while 379 investors held positions by with 1,425,898,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,549,928,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,325,098 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 8,767,615 shares during the same period.