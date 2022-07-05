Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CWCO] price surged by 2.62 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Consolidated Water Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share.

The cash dividend is payable July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

A sum of 92358 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 80.27K shares. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $14.98 and dropped to a low of $14.3338 until finishing in the latest session at $14.88.

The one-year CWCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.47. The average equity rating for CWCO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWCO shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWCO in the course of the last twelve months was 65.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.00.

CWCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, CWCO shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.71, while it was recorded at 14.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.71 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

CWCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. go to 8.00%.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98 million, or 53.10% of CWCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWCO stocks are: AMUNDI with ownership of 1,642,741, which is approximately 1.328% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 775,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.54 million in CWCO stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $7.54 million in CWCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CWCO] by around 1,016,888 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 832,663 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,720,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,570,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWCO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 589,583 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 598,399 shares during the same period.