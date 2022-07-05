Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] Stock trading around $0.52 per share: What’s Next?

Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDI] gained 3.39% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Titan Medical Announces Appointment of Cary G. Vance as President and Chief Executive Officer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative surgical technologies for single access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced that Cary G. Vance has been appointed as the company’s President and CEO effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Vance will succeed Paul Cataford, Titan’s chair of the board of directors, who has served as Interim President and CEO since December 2021.

Mr. Vance previously served as President and CEO at Xcath Incorporated, a privately held neurovascular robotics company, and held similar positions at Optiscan Biomedical, and Myoscience. He also served as President and CEO at Hansen Medical, a publicly held intravascular robotics company acquired by Auris Health in 2016, which was subsequently acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2019. Prior to Hansen Medical, Mr. Vance served in various global executive leadership roles at Teleflex, Covidien (now part of Medtronic) and GE Healthcare. Mr. Vance currently serves as a director of Titan Medical, having first been elected in September 2020.

Titan Medical Inc. represents 110.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $58.23 million with the latest information. TMDI stock price has been found in the range of $0.50 to $0.5799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 230.22K shares, TMDI reached a trading volume of 111663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Titan Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Titan Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Medical Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29.

Trading performance analysis for TMDI stock

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, TMDI shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4876, while it was recorded at 0.5511 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7821 for the last 200 days.

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.22. Titan Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.15.

An analysis of insider ownership at Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.58% of TMDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDI stocks are: ESSEX LLC with ownership of 1,634,243, which is approximately -1.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 165,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87000.0 in TMDI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $80000.0 in TMDI stock with ownership of nearly -1.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDI] by around 221,183 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 919,556 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 2,250,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,390,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,721 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 381,104 shares during the same period.