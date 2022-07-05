The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Revenue clocked in at $1.29 billion, down -54.54% YTD: What’s Next?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] slipped around -0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.66 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. The company report on July 4, 2022 that OTT Leader iQIYI Implements Unified ID 2.0.

iQIYI leans into the future of identity with Unified ID 2.0, empowering advertisers with first-party data to reach global consumers more effectively.

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ), a global innovative market-leading online entertainment services provider, has implemented Unified ID 2.0 on its international service (www.iq.com).

The Trade Desk Inc. stock is now -54.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTD Stock saw the intraday high of $42.52 and lowest of $40.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.09, which means current price is +5.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 5307115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $75.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 115 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 50.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.82. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.20 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.09, while it was recorded at 43.78 for the last single week of trading, and 71.60 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $13,398 million, or 75.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 51,732,814, which is approximately -3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,911,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.6 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 22.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 35,312,393 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 21,249,727 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 265,040,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,602,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,600,004 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 4,443,041 shares during the same period.