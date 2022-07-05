The Mosaic Company [MOS] Revenue clocked in at $13.98 billion, up 19.42% YTD: What’s Next?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $47.75 during the day while it closed the day at $46.92. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Mosaic Announces May 2022 Revenues and Sales Volumes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its May 2022 revenues and sales volumes by business unit.

The Mosaic Company stock has also gained 0.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOS stock has declined by -29.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.66% and gained 19.42% year-on date.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $17.10 billion, with 366.10 million shares outstanding and 360.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.62M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 6145698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $73.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -20.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.95, while it was recorded at 48.06 for the last single week of trading, and 48.89 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to -10.50%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,454 million, or 89.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,575,015, which is approximately -0.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,517,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.35 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 24.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 50,531,184 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 48,923,917 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 208,600,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,055,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,131,069 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 9,441,685 shares during the same period.