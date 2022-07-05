TAL Education Group [TAL] Is Currently -1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $4.81 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2022 that TAL Education Group Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

TAL Education Group (the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today updates its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”). The Company was provisionally named by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a Commission-Identified Issuer on June 24, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, following the Company’s filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 with the SEC on June 14, 2022.

The Company understands that the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder, and this indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used an auditor whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.

TAL Education Group represents 646.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.15 billion with the latest information. TAL stock price has been found in the range of $4.6943 to $4.945.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.96M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 8848263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $4.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4.40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.21.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $1,407 million, or 59.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 42,209,280, which is approximately 35.635% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,736,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.93 million in TAL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $92.68 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 34.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 71,770,282 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 56,716,298 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 163,998,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,485,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,833,320 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 21,925,236 shares during the same period.