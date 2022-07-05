Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] moved up 1.09: Why It’s Important

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.84 during the day while it closed the day at $35.29. The company report on May 18, 2022 that CELEBRITY CRUISES SAILS INTO DIGITAL FRONTIER WITH ITS FIRST-EVER NFT.

Launches NFT Collection Designed by Renowned Brazilian Visual Artist Rubem Robierb.

Each NFT Includes an Invitation for Two to Exclusive Naming Ceremony for New Ship, Celebrity Beyond, this November in Fort Lauderdale.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock has also loss -15.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has declined by -57.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.38% and lost -54.11% year-on date.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $8.90 billion, with 254.82 million shares outstanding and 219.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 6887501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $78.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.49. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -36.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.28 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.64, while it was recorded at 37.34 for the last single week of trading, and 74.67 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,777 million, or 76.70% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 28,886,916, which is approximately 5.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,355,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $824.21 million in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $767.42 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -8.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 14,713,984 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 11,197,145 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 166,131,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,042,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,584,905 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,036,863 shares during the same period.