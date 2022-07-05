Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $24

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] closed the trading session at $25.70 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.295, while the highest price level was $26.78. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Rivian Adventure Network Fast Charging Launches in Colorado, California.

Rivian opens three fast charging sites this week in Colorado and California, the first deployments in its nationwide Rivian Adventure Network. These “Level 3” DC fast charging sites will initially provide over 200 kilowatts of power, allowing Rivian drivers to add as much as 140 miles of range in just 20 minutes and creating new opportunities for sustainable adventure far from home.

The first Rivian Adventure Network site in Salida, Colorado opened to the public on Monday, June 27 with four chargers, including a pull-through charger to accommodate vehicles towing trailers. The site also hosts four “Level 2” Rivian Waypoints chargers, which are available for use by any EV – not just Rivian vehicles – through the Rivian smartphone app. Thanks to its natural beauty and abundant nearby recreational opportunities, Salida is an ideal location for Rivian’s first fast charging site. The second and third Adventure Network sites in Inyokern and Bishop, California, will open on June 28 and 29. These California sites support frequently visited areas like Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Forest, Mammoth Lakes, and Death Valley National Park.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.21 percent and weekly performance of -12.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.10M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 8469593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $57.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on RIVN stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RIVN shares from 150 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 154.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.22.

RIVN stock trade performance evaluation

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.88. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.70, while it was recorded at 26.63 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,975 million, or 65.60% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 162,796,212, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; AMAZON COM INC, holding 158,363,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $798.61 million in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 20.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

338 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 19,682,867 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 25,721,183 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 537,293,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,697,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,731,080 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 6,101,392 shares during the same period.