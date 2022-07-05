Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Is Currently 1.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] gained 1.49% or 0.28 points to close at $19.03 with a heavy trading volume of 7841329 shares. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Regions Financial to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 22, 2022.

Results to be issued pre-market open; executives to review results via webcast at 10 a.m. ET.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 22, 2022. Executives from the company will discuss the results via a live audio webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET on that date. A news release and additional materials will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com prior to market open on July 22.

It opened the trading session at $18.69, the shares rose to $19.12 and dropped to $18.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RF points out that the company has recorded -12.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, RF reached to a volume of 7841329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $24.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $24 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $24, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.04.

Trading performance analysis for RF stock

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.49, while it was recorded at 19.16 for the last single week of trading, and 22.23 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $13,253 million, or 77.70% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,836,722, which is approximately -2.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,861,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -6.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 43,271,680 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 52,817,523 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 600,325,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 696,414,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,039,482 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,660,029 shares during the same period.