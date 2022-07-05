Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] is -66.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: QNRX] closed the trading session at $0.61 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.55, while the highest price level was $0.89. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on June 10, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.31 percent and weekly performance of 72.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, QNRX reached to a volume of 75484495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

QNRX stock trade performance evaluation

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.22. With this latest performance, QNRX shares dropped by -3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6294, while it was recorded at 0.4762 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5042 for the last 200 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.40% of QNRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNRX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 50,400, which is approximately -39.558% of the company’s market cap and around 17.47% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 42,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in QNRX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $13000.0 in QNRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:QNRX] by around 94,162 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 160,306 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 109,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,162 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 127,320 shares during the same period.