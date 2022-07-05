Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] gain 33.85% so far this year. What now?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ: PXS] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.71 during the day while it closed the day at $2.57. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Pyxis Tankers Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Rule & Provides Chartering Update.

Maroussi, Greece, May 31, 2022 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ CM: PXS) (the “Company”), an international pure play product tanker company, announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

On May 27, 2022, the Company received a written notification from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department stating that the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares has been $1.00 per share or higher for ten consecutive trading days, from May 13, 2022 to May 26, 2022. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the exchange’s minimum bid price rule (Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2)).

Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock has also loss -8.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PXS stock has inclined by 23.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.67% and gained 33.85% year-on date.

The market cap for PXS stock reached $29.50 million, with 42.46 million shares outstanding and 19.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.48K shares, PXS reached a trading volume of 131658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXS shares is $4.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2018, representing the official price target for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on PXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, PXS shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.16 and a Gross Margin at -7.92. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.47.

Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Positions in Pyxis Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ:PXS] by around 65,213 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 36,643 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 66,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,811 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 15,168 shares during the same period.