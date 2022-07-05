Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] Revenue clocked in at $102.50 million, down -79.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: DTIL] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.62 during the day while it closed the day at $1.53. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Precision BioSciences Announces Closing of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) (the “Company”), a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced the closing of an underwritten offering of 35,971,224 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $1.39 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $50 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. All of the shares of common stock were offered by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to help fund ongoing and planned research and development, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering included new investors, including Great Point Partners, LLC, EcoR1 Capital, Heights Capital Management, Sphera Healthcare and Altium Capital, as well as participation from existing stockholders, including Cowen Healthcare Investments and Sio Capital Management.

Precision BioSciences Inc. stock has also gained 5.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DTIL stock has declined by -50.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.83% and lost -79.32% year-on date.

The market cap for DTIL stock reached $156.40 million, with 61.03 million shares outstanding and 51.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, DTIL reached a trading volume of 5500894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTIL shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Precision BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DTIL stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DTIL shares from 24 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precision BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

DTIL stock trade performance evaluation

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, DTIL shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7130, while it was recorded at 1.6060 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6809 for the last 200 days.

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.11. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92.

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 33.00% of DTIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,566,690, which is approximately 3.989% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,269,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.53 million in DTIL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.51 million in DTIL stock with ownership of nearly 11.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precision BioSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:DTIL] by around 5,101,182 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,139,027 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 21,231,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,472,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTIL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,517,062 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,222,893 shares during the same period.