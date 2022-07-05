Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Stock trading around $18.71 per share: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] gained 3.03% on the last trading session, reaching $18.71 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Pinterest Appoints Bill Ready as CEO; Co-Founder and CEO Ben Silbermann Transitions to Executive Chairman.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced that co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and President, Ben Silbermann will transition to the newly created role of Executive Chairman, and online commerce expert Bill Ready will become Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective June 29, 2022.

Ready is joining Pinterest from Google, where he served as President of Commerce, Payments & Next Billion Users and oversaw Google’s vision, strategy and the delivery of its commerce products. Prior to Google, Ready served in various senior leadership roles at PayPal, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Pinterest Inc. represents 656.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.05 billion with the latest information. PINS stock price has been found in the range of $17.81 to $18.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.56M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 8919913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $28.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $28 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On March 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 53 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.20.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.86. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.19, while it was recorded at 19.45 for the last single week of trading, and 32.18 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 1.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $8,031 million, or 79.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,128,803, which is approximately 1.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 31,376,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.06 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $549.19 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -5.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 94,110,462 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 85,691,809 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 249,431,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,233,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,094,630 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 14,434,242 shares during the same period.