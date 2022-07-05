NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Stock trading around $80.56 per share: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] price surged by 4.00 percent to reach at $3.1. The company report on June 14, 2022 that NextEra Energy Partners to host previously announced investor conference today.

Extends 12% to 15% annualized distribution per unit growth expectations for one year, through 2025.

Announces agreement with NextEra Energy to modify the partnership’s incentive distribution rights fees.

A sum of 7718056 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.30M shares. NextEra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $80.64 and dropped to a low of $78.09 until finishing in the latest session at $80.56.

The one-year NEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.64. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $91.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NEE shares from 87 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.07, while it was recorded at 77.67 for the last single week of trading, and 80.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.02%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $122,215 million, or 79.60% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,355,161, which is approximately 1.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 147,832,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.91 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.67 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 8.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,193 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 76,647,050 shares. Additionally, 980 investors decreased positions by around 79,989,408 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 1,360,437,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,517,074,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,394,253 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 19,719,857 shares during the same period.