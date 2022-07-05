Market cap of Teck Resources Limited [TECK] reaches 16.49B – now what?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] loss -2.58% on the last trading session, reaching $29.78 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Teck Named to 2022 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) has been named to the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking as one of the top 50 companies in Canada for corporate citizenship. This marks the 16th consecutive year Teck has been named to the Best 50 by Corporate Knights.

“This acknowledgment is really a reflection of the dedication and passion of Teck’s employees, who are focused on caring for people, communities and the environment in every aspect of their work,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Teck is committed to being a positive corporate citizen while responsibly producing the materials needed to build a better quality of life for people around the world and support the low-carbon transition.”.

Teck Resources Limited represents 535.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.49 billion with the latest information. TECK stock price has been found in the range of $27.95 to $30.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 8425526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $61.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on TECK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TECK stock

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.03. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -29.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.65 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.77, while it was recorded at 31.59 for the last single week of trading, and 33.60 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $8,395 million, or 69.10% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,032,740, which is approximately -4.422% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,739,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $647.4 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $440.8 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 2.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 51,313,744 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 39,958,114 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 190,625,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,897,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,555,020 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,687,982 shares during the same period.