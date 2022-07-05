Market cap of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN] reaches 39.50M – now what?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: NRSN] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.30 at the close of the session, down -2.37%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that NeuroSense Therapeutics Reports Positive Preliminary Results from Novel Alzheimer’s Biomarker Study.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Biomarkers show the potential of NeuroSense’s combination drug CogniC to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

CogniC is expected to advance into clinical trials in 2023.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stock is now 34.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRSN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.49 and lowest of $3.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.18, which means current price is +168.29% above from all time high which was touched on 03/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, NRSN reached a trading volume of 5650364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRSN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has NRSN stock performed recently?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.12. With this latest performance, NRSN shares gained by 135.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.62 for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.71, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.19.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Insider trade positions for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of NRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRSN stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 100,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.49% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 43,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in NRSN stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $40000.0 in NRSN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:NRSN] by around 166,803 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 152,777 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 150,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRSN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 166,803 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 145,620 shares during the same period.