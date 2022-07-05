Market cap of Mega Matrix Corp. [MTMT] reaches 29.99M – now what?

Mega Matrix Corp. [AMEX: MTMT] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.38, while the highest price level was $2.36. The company report on May 16, 2022 that MEGA MATRIX CORP. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Mega Matrix Corp. (“MTMT” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MTMT), today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In late March 2022, the Company released its first NFT game “Mano” through Mega Metaverse Corp., its wholly owned subsidiary (“Mega”), in Mega’s metaverse universe platform “alSpace”. Mano is a competitive idle role-playing game (RPG) deploying the concept of GameFi in the innovative combination of NFTs (non-fungible token) and DeFi (decentralized finance) based on blockchain technology, with a “Play-to-earn” business model that the players can earn while they play in alSpace.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.68 percent and weekly performance of 30.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.03K shares, MTMT reached to a volume of 5878358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mega Matrix Corp. [MTMT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mega Matrix Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

MTMT stock trade performance evaluation

Mega Matrix Corp. [MTMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.53. With this latest performance, MTMT shares gained by 48.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.84 for Mega Matrix Corp. [MTMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2432, while it was recorded at 1.3960 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5815 for the last 200 days.

Mega Matrix Corp. [MTMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mega Matrix Corp. [MTMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.58 and a Gross Margin at +77.77. Mega Matrix Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +236.41.

Mega Matrix Corp. [MTMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.60% of MTMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTMT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 205,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 43.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 177,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in MTMT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in MTMT stock with ownership of nearly 34.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mega Matrix Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Mega Matrix Corp. [AMEX:MTMT] by around 808,104 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 297,260 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 133,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,238,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTMT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 648,856 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,740 shares during the same period.