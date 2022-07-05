Market cap of CarGurus Inc. [CARG] reaches 2.54B – now what?

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 4.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.42. The company report on June 6, 2022 that CarOffer Launches PremiumXchange™, Creating the Largest Non-Affiliated Online Pre-Owned Vehicle Exchange Desk in the U.S.

Over 10,000 enrolled dealerships enabled to exchange vehicles at pre-determined prices.

CarOffer, the fast-growing pre-owned vehicle trading innovator and part of the CarGurus network (Nasdaq: CARG), today announced it has launched the first national non-affiliated online pre-owned vehicle exchange desk, PremiumXchange™ (PX). PX will allow dealers to exchange vehicles with one another across the country at prices set by the dealers themselves. Utilizing CarGurus’ proprietary Instant Market Value (IMV) technology, dealers can capitalize on market disparity across regions. Differing regional demand and market dynamics greatly affect inventory value from one dealership to another. Identifying these trade scenarios instantly from a pool of hundreds of thousands of vehicles will give dealers a powerful new tool to manage their inventories.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 563686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CarGurus Inc. stands at 5.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for CARG stock reached $2.54 billion, with 118.03 million shares outstanding and 100.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, CARG reached a trading volume of 563686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CarGurus Inc. [CARG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CarGurus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on CARG stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CARG shares from 42 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has CARG stock performed recently?

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, CARG shares dropped by -11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.35, while it was recorded at 22.49 for the last single week of trading, and 33.67 for the last 200 days.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarGurus Inc. [CARG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.73 and a Gross Margin at +67.65. CarGurus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02.

CarGurus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

There are presently around $2,313 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,128,717, which is approximately 30.409% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,570,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.58 million in CARG stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $208.14 million in CARG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarGurus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG] by around 11,206,111 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 11,740,095 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 80,213,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,159,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,847,884 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,513 shares during the same period.