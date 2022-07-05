Market Analysts see Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, down -4.76%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ CEO Mike Martino Issues Letter to Stockholders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain resulting from osteoarthritis in the knee and potentially other articular joints, today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Mike Martino.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -71.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMPE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.17 and lowest of $0.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.83, which means current price is +6.52% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 5636371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has AMPE stock performed recently?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2033, while it was recorded at 0.1673 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7210 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.35.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $8 million, or 21.80% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,996,074, which is approximately 0.44% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,307,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in AMPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.55 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 1.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 2,755,219 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 12,847,297 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 33,404,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,006,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,242,375 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 10,019,303 shares during the same period.