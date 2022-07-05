Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] Is Currently 2.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [NYSE: MIC] gained 2.56% or 0.1 points to close at $4.01 with a heavy trading volume of 6961041 shares. The company report on May 3, 2022 that MIC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (the “Company”) today announced its financial and operational results from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022.

“Our financial results in the first quarter of 2022 reflect positive trends in the number of visitors to Hawaii which contributed to an increase in the volume of gas sold by Hawaii Gas,” said Christopher Frost, chief executive officer of MIC.

It opened the trading session at $3.87, the shares rose to $4.07 and dropped to $3.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MIC points out that the company has recorded 10.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, MIC reached to a volume of 6961041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MIC stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MIC shares from 34 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for MIC stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, MIC shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.78 for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.79 and a Gross Margin at +25.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.67.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC go to -3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]

There are presently around $285 million, or 81.00% of MIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIC stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 14,939,219, which is approximately 1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 6,851,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.47 million in MIC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $19.26 million in MIC stock with ownership of nearly 1.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [NYSE:MIC] by around 13,456,607 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 12,164,104 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 45,339,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,959,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIC stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,884,913 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,383,363 shares during the same period.