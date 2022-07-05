Lake Street slashes price target on Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] – find out why.

Performant Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: PFMT] gained 1.90% or 0.05 points to close at $2.68 with a heavy trading volume of 111691 shares. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Performant Introduces Performant Healthcare Solutions as New Trade Name.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (“the Company”, “Performant”), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, today announced a new dba name, Performant Healthcare Solutions, which the Company will begin using immediately. There will be no changes to the Company’s ticker symbol nor to its corporate structure following this change.

“Historically speaking, healthcare has been a part of our DNA since 2005 when we first engaged with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid on a demonstration program to determine if the RAC program could be effectively used to identify improper payments for claims paid under Medicare Part A and Part B,” stated President, Simeon Kohl. “Today, healthcare accounts for the majority of our reported revenues and 100% of the Company’s strategic growth initiatives. Our decision to place our full attention and focus on the healthcare industry leaves no doubt as to our future direction. We are excited about this next chapter in Performant’s evolution and look forward to updating you with our continued progress.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.59, the shares rose to $2.73 and dropped to $2.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFMT points out that the company has recorded 10.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 147.15K shares, PFMT reached to a volume of 111691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFMT shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Performant Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Performant Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PFMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performant Financial Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for PFMT stock

Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, PFMT shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.55 and a Gross Margin at -0.55. Performant Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.29.

Performant Financial Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performant Financial Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]

There are presently around $116 million, or 59.20% of PFMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFMT stocks are: PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 15,454,704, which is approximately 10.525% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,048,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.53 million in PFMT stocks shares; and MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.74 million in PFMT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performant Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Performant Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:PFMT] by around 3,270,092 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,779,332 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 38,175,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,224,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFMT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 274,903 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 534,678 shares during the same period.