JP Morgan slashes price target on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] – find out why.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] price surged by 1.91 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on June 30, 2022 that JetBlue Extends Tender Offer for Spirit Airlines, Inc. to July 29, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced today that its direct wholly owned subsidiary, Sundown Acquisition Corp. (“Sundown”), has extended the expiration date of the previously announced tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Shares”), of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) for $30.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 29, 2022, unless further extended. The tender offer was previously set to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Sundown that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 29, 2022, 12,904,319 Shares had been validly tendered and not withdrawn from the tender offer.

A sum of 8113458 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.80M shares. JetBlue Airways Corporation shares reached a high of $8.615 and dropped to a low of $8.25 until finishing in the latest session at $8.53.

The one-year JBLU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.14. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $21 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,113 million, or 79.80% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 38,575,521, which is approximately 26.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,275,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.72 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $219.96 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -0.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 24,789,312 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 24,274,329 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 198,626,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,689,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,682,989 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 7,620,162 shares during the same period.