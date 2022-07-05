JMP Securities slashes price target on MGM Resorts International [MGM] – find out why.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] jumped around 1.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $30.00 at the close of the session, up 3.63%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that The Tom Joyner Foundation and BetMGM Offer Executive Series to HBCU Students.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Virtual registration open to HBCU students nationwide in Fall 2022.

The Tom Joyner Foundation, a driving force behind scholarship distribution and fundraising for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, are partnering to offer an Executive Series to HBCUs nationwide beginning this Fall. The partnership will offer HBCU students the opportunity to network with BetMGM executives and navigate the recruitment process in preparation for career opportunities at the company after graduation.

MGM Resorts International stock is now -33.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGM Stock saw the intraday high of $30.01 and lowest of $28.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.17, which means current price is +13.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 5534157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $53.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $45, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.42, while it was recorded at 29.61 for the last single week of trading, and 41.34 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $8,726 million, or 71.70% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,799,759, which is approximately -0.714% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,396,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $761.9 million in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $513.07 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 18,748,056 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 40,969,107 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 231,133,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,850,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,435,555 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,941 shares during the same period.