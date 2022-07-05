IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Revenue clocked in at $1.21 billion, down -47.92% YTD: What’s Next?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.67 during the day while it closed the day at $1.63. The company report on May 3, 2022 that IAMGOLD Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2022) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held Tuesday, May 3, 2022. A summary of the results are as follows:.

IAMGOLD Corporation stock has also loss -13.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IAG stock has declined by -53.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.92% and lost -47.92% year-on date.

The market cap for IAG stock reached $769.00 million, with 477.60 million shares outstanding and 477.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.34M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 8854271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Raymond James kept a Underperform rating on IAG stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 3.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

IAG stock trade performance evaluation

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.30. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -26.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.44 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2376, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7803 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.69 and a Gross Margin at -3.94. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.00%.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $360 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 46,986,189, which is approximately 3.672% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 39,960,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.14 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $28.39 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -9.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 26,418,353 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 16,717,976 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 177,890,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,027,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,981,231 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,034,674 shares during the same period.