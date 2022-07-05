For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.3199 during the day while it closed the day at $6.28. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), an aerospace and space travel company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, August 04, 2022. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -4.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPCE stock has declined by -36.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.59% and lost -53.06% year-on date.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $1.56 billion, with 258.29 million shares outstanding and 207.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.95M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 5409186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $9.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $24 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $8, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on SPCE stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 25 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 432.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 12.32 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9700.33 and a Gross Margin at -258.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10719.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 9.90%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $535 million, or 37.40% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,047,292, which is approximately 0.506% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,491,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.17 million in SPCE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.56 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 6.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 23,872,915 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 13,970,581 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 47,389,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,233,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,663,343 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,020,534 shares during the same period.