For Nikola Corporation [NKLA], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.86%. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Nikola Releases Message from CEO Mark Russell Updating Stockholders on New Voting Deadline.

DEADLINE EXTENDED to VOTE: 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on July 17, 2022.

VOTE NOW by phone at (855) 935-2562, if in North America, or 1-(207) 607-7123, if international.

Over the last 12 months, NKLA stock dropped by -72.22%. The one-year Nikola Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.52. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.91 million, with 415.15 million shares outstanding and 255.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.96M shares, NKLA stock reached a trading volume of 7168470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.48.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.86. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -30.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.85 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nikola Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

NKLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $515 million, or 27.25% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,103,856, which is approximately 1.824% of the company’s market cap and around 86.90% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 17,038,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.42 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.19 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly -3.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 10,793,205 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 9,500,154 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 88,806,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,099,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,805,731 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,561,806 shares during the same period.