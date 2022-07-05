Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] Is Currently 41.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ: FSRD] gained 41.15% or 0.26 points to close at $0.89 with a heavy trading volume of 8321025 shares. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Fast Radius Appoints Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer.

Fast Radius (Nasdaq: FSRD), a digital manufacturing and supply chain company, today announced the appointment of Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer, effective June 30, 2022.

McCusker and Nanry are both co-founders of Fast Radius. Over the past five years, McCusker has been instrumental in Fast Radius’ growth, having held leadership roles across commercial execution, financial operations, capital markets engagement, and other functions. McCusker previously served as Interim CFO for Fast Radius from 2017 to August 2021. In this role, he led broad cross-functional teams to prepare for and execute Fast Radius’ private financing rounds and entry into the public markets in February 2022. He most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer.

It opened the trading session at $0.7401, the shares rose to $0.93 and dropped to $0.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSRD points out that the company has recorded -91.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -147.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 478.10K shares, FSRD reached to a volume of 8321025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSRD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fast Radius Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fast Radius Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for FSRD stock

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 108.86. With this latest performance, FSRD shares gained by 64.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6085, while it was recorded at 0.5913 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5355 for the last 200 days.

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fast Radius Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]

There are presently around $21 million, or 29.90% of FSRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSRD stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 15,598,128, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in FSRD stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, currently with $1.08 million in FSRD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fast Radius Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ:FSRD] by around 21,492,723 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 29,918,824 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 27,896,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,515,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSRD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,200,922 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 27,473,428 shares during the same period.