Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $74

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] gained 4.35% or 1.71 points to close at $41.00 with a heavy trading volume of 7361377 shares. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of $450 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (“Cytokinetics”) (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced the pricing of its offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

It opened the trading session at $42.50, the shares rose to $42.50 and dropped to $38.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYTK points out that the company has recorded -10.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -131.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, CYTK reached to a volume of 7361377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $61.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CYTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Incorporated is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

Trading performance analysis for CYTK stock

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.23. With this latest performance, CYTK shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.29, while it was recorded at 45.05 for the last single week of trading, and 37.91 for the last 200 days.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.54 and a Gross Margin at +86.32. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.32.

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Incorporated go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]

There are presently around $3,904 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,064,618, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,706,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $520.96 million in CYTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $358.39 million in CYTK stock with ownership of nearly 25.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytokinetics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK] by around 11,238,342 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 8,573,310 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 75,395,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,207,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTK stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,231 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,117,987 shares during the same period.