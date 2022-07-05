Cyngn Inc. [CYN] Stock trading around $1.29 per share: What’s Next?

Cyngn Inc. [NASDAQ: CYN] price surged by 12.17 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Cyngn to Present at the LD Micro Invitational.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Presentation on Tuesday, June 7th at 8 a.m. PT.

Westlake Village, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2022) – Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 8 a.m. PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

A sum of 6186361 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.15M shares. Cyngn Inc. shares reached a high of $1.51 and dropped to a low of $1.14 until finishing in the latest session at $1.29.

The one-year CYN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.08. The average equity rating for CYN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyngn Inc. [CYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyngn Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

CYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyngn Inc. [CYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, CYN shares dropped by -17.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Cyngn Inc. [CYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3199, while it was recorded at 1.2340 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cyngn Inc. Fundamentals:

Cyngn Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.20 and a Current Ratio set at 23.20.

Cyngn Inc. [CYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 53.40% of CYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,234,828, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,463,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 million in CYN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.71 million in CYN stock with ownership of nearly 229.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Cyngn Inc. [NASDAQ:CYN] by around 473,649 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 504,365 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,694,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,672,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,004 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 499,051 shares during the same period.