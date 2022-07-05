Coty Inc. [COTY] Stock trading around $7.77 per share: What’s Next?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] closed the trading session at $7.77 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.72, while the highest price level was $8.08. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Coty Reaffirms Sales and Profit Guidance for Fiscal 2022.

In conjunction with its presentation and discussions tomorrow June 14th at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2022, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) reaffirms its outlook for both 4Q22 and FY22. The Company continues to expect low double digits LFL sales growth in 4Q22, with FY22 LFL sales growth at the upper end of its guidance range of low-to-mid teens. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $900M in FY22. Adjusted EPS is on-track to be $0.23-$0.27 for FY22.

A webcast of tomorrow’s discussion at the Deutsche Bank conference will take place at 5:15 AM EST (11:15 CET) and can be accessed on Coty’s Investor Relations website (investors.coty.com).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.00 percent and weekly performance of -3.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.51M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 6201430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $11, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.30 and a Gross Margin at +54.35. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.93. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$5,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,481 million, or 39.00% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,632,257, which is approximately 19.965% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,950,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.57 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $228.46 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 73,019,844 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 54,688,714 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 191,617,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,326,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,976,407 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 18,387,776 shares during the same period.