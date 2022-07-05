Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell -80.57% so far this year. What now?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.80%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Coinbase to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Over the last 12 months, COIN stock dropped by -79.69%. The one-year Coinbase Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.9. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.44 billion, with 217.47 million shares outstanding and 170.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, COIN stock reached a trading volume of 8495350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $132.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $173 to $89, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COIN stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 171 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 6.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.73.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.80. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -28.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.02, while it was recorded at 50.59 for the last single week of trading, and 196.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,788 million, or 45.30% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,982,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.43 million in COIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $295.48 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 4.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 9,399,220 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 17,197,430 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 50,637,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,234,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,925,396 shares, while 245 institutional investors sold positions of 7,959,210 shares during the same period.