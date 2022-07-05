Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is -55.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.44%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Holland America Line Sees a Surge in Demand for Alaska Cruising.

Bookings to the Great Land hit the highest levels since pre-pandemic; AAA Washington declares Seattle the top domestic summer destination for statewide residents.

– With pent up demand and the U.S. Independence Day travel rush approaching, premium cruise line Holland America Line is reporting a surge in interest for Alaska, experiencing the highest booking levels for Alaska cruising to the bucket list travel destination during the month of June since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, CUK stock dropped by -65.48%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.70 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 105.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, CUK stock reached a trading volume of 5317711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12.

CUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.44. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -34.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.38 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.32, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -12.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.97. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $203 million, or 17.10% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 9,995,459, which is approximately -1.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,988,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.19 million in CUK stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $14.52 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 3,447,746 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,175,049 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,279,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,902,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,130,334 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,754 shares during the same period.