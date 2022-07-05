Boenning & Scattergood lifts Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Employers Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EIG] closed the trading session at $42.29 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.49, while the highest price level was $42.35. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 per Share and Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend to $0.26 per Share.

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.67 percent and weekly performance of 2.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 138.32K shares, EIG reached to a volume of 131666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIG shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Boenning & Scattergood have made an estimate for Employers Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Employers Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Employers Holdings Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for EIG in the course of the last twelve months was 181.58.

EIG stock trade performance evaluation

Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, EIG shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.79, while it was recorded at 41.87 for the last single week of trading, and 40.30 for the last 200 days.

Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.56. Employers Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Employers Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Employers Holdings Inc. [EIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $924 million, or 80.70% of EIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,068,632, which is approximately -1.628% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,132,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.48 million in EIG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $92.36 million in EIG stock with ownership of nearly 0.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Employers Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Employers Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EIG] by around 1,142,804 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 1,367,220 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 19,338,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,848,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,620 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 660,084 shares during the same period.